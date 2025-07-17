Popular television actress Rupali Ganguly joined the current Tadpaoge Tadpa Lo viral trend and said that “retro is eternal”. Rupali took to her Instagram, where she shared a video of her slowly dancing on the song Tadpaoge Tadpa Lo sung by late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar from the 1959 film Barkha. “Retro isn’t old… it’s eternal #rupaliganguly #retrovibes #RetrowithRupali #Anupamaa,” she wrote as the caption. Valentine’s Day 2025: Rupali Ganguly Shares Humorous Post for Husband Ashwin K Verma, Says 'Woh Mujhe Jhel Leta Hai' (Watch Video)

Rupali Ganguly Shares Post on Instagram – See Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rupali Ganguly (@rupaliganguly)

‘Barkha’ (1959): A Tale of Revenge and Forgotten Truths

Talking about the 1959 drama film, Barkha was directed by Krishnan–Panj. It is a remake of the Tamil film Thai Pirandhal Vazhi Pirakkum. The film stars Jagdeep and Nanda. The film follows the story of Ajit, who gets arrested for fighting a landlord, Haridas. After being released from the prison, Ajit seeks revenge from Haridas not knowing that his sister is married to Haridas's son, Dr Manohar.

Rupali Ganguly Pays Tribute to Guru Dutt

Earlier this month on July 9, Rupali Ganguly remembered legendary Guru Dutt on his 100th birth anniversary. She penned a heartfelt note on her X, formerly known as Twitter, handle. Tagging the late icon as a poet who spoke through his movies, she wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Remembering the timeless legend Guru Dutt Saab on his 100th birth anniversary. A century since his birth, yet his art feels more alive than ever. He wasn’t just a filmmaker, he was a poet who spoke through cinema." Guru Dutt 100th Birth Anniversary: ‘Anupamaa’ Actress Rupali Ganguly Remembers Legendary Actor-Filmmaker, Calls Him ‘Poet Who Spoke Through Cinema.’

Rupali Ganguly Pens Heartfelt Note on X – See Post

Remembering the timeless legend Guru Dutt Saab on his 100th birth anniversary. A century since his birth, yet his art feels more alive than ever. He wasn’t just a filmmaker, he was a poet who spoke through cinema Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam. His films weren’t… pic.twitter.com/ABDlPmMKz0 — Rupali Ganguly (@TheRupali) July 9, 2025

Rupali Calls Guru Dutt’s Cinema a Lasting Gift

Recalling some of his most celebrated work, the Anupamaa actress added, "Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam. His films weren’t just watched, they were felt. His stories captured longing, love, loss... and left an indelible mark on Indian cinema." "Even today, his work speaks to the dreamer, the misfit, the artist in all of us. Gone too soon but his magic will live forever...Happy 100th Birthday Guru Dutt Saab..Thank you for the emotion, the poetry, the legacy," Rupali concluded.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2025 01:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).