Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, which rolled out on January 3 this year, was supposed to go off-air in the first week of August but the show has got a two-week extension. Riya Bhattacharje, Yesha Rughani and Manan Joshi play the titular roles in the show. Riya, who plays the antagonist in the show, spoke about the show getting an extension and the show being pulled off-air in an exclusive conversation with LatestLY.

Riya shares, "It's extremely unnerving and disheartening whenever a show ends, but it's all about accepting the fact and moving ahead in life. Though the journey of the show was short-lived, I loved every part of it. And when you have been a part of a show with amazing co-stars, it becomes difficult to let go. I will miss my co-stars and everything about my set. So definitely, the journey ending is painful.”

She further adds, "At the end of the day, it's all about the fate of the show. And there can be several reasons for a show going off-air and we can't blame anyone. However, I am satisfied with the fact that we worked hard to make this show entertaining. I remember the time I was offered the role and soon Akriti became a part of my life. Of course, I am going to miss going to the set. Apart from my home, my set is my second home."

Revealing her future plans, Riya says, "Now that my show is coming to an end, I am open to doing new projects. I will be back soon with some entertaining and fresh work on-screen for my fans. I look forward to playing meaningful and challenging roles as I don't want myself to get boxed into a similar kind of character or medium. I want to take up any role which is strong despite the medium it is in."

