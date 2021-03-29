Actress Rubina Dilaik posted pictures with a happy vibe as she enjoyed her Sunday with friends. The Bigg Boss 14 winner was clicked by husband Abhinav Shukla as she merrily posed with actor friends Tina Darira Kuwajerwala, Hussain Kuwajerwala, Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar and others. Is Rubina Dilaik Making a Comeback on 'Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'? Here’s What We Know.

Rubina captioned the images on her Instagram account as: "Sometimes all you need is Friends... a hearty laugh and him @ashukla09 capturing those moments." Bigg Boss 14 Winner Rubina Dilaik to Be Back as Saumya in Colors TV Show ‘Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’ (Watch Promo).

Check Out Rubina Dilaik's Instagram Post Below:

The actress has resumed work after her Bigg Boss win. She will be seen reprising her role of Saumya in the daily Show Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki after two years.

