Before winning Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik was already a huge name in the Telly world. She was last seen In Colors TV hit serial Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki where she portrayed the lead role of Soumya Singh, a transgender, for four years. It was during Lohri when she said goodbye to the daily soap. And now, the latest we hear is that she might once again make a comeback. Yes, you read that right! As per a report in the Times of India, the makers want to bring the actress back. Rubina Dilaik Wins Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan, Sara Gurpal and Others Shower Congratulations On Her Victory!

“The makers wanted someone with a huge fan base on social media and a little spice in the story. So, during a meeting, after Bigg Boss 14 ended, someone suggested that why not get the character of Saumya which was played by Rubina. The idea was liked and approved in the next few days,” the source told the portal. After the same news, even Dilaik posted a picture of herself in a saree and golden ornaments, which has added fuel to the fire. Bigg Boss 14: Twitterati Hails Rubina Dilaik for Making Shehzad Deol Apologise on National TV for Using ‘Chakka’ as a Cuss Word!

Rubina Dilaik's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

As soon as Dilaik posted this picture on her Instagram, fans started to ask if she making a comeback to the serial once again. However, nothing official has been confirmed yet by the actress. We bet, if these photos are from the sets of Shakti, Rubina's admirers would be on cloud nine. As this is the serial that gave her all the name and fame. Stay tuned!

