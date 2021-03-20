Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is all set to return to return to the soap "Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki". She is back on the show after a span of two years and will reprise her role of Saumya. Her character sets out on a new journey. "After a hiatus, I am excited to be back as Saumya with a renewed spirit, new power, and determination. It feels like a homecoming and I am looking forward to reuniting with the cast, and moreover to this incredible new phase of the show," she says. Marjaneya Song Out! Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s Chemistry Looks Cute in This Neha Kakkar Track (Watch Video).

The show has made a mark with its slant at breaking stereotypes, and showcasing the struggles of a ‘kinnar', or transgender. "Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki has been one of the pathbreaking shows on television that very aesthetically portrayed the story of a kinnar and showcased the lesser-known side of the community. Is Rubina Dilaik Making a Comeback on ‘Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’? Here’s What We Know.

Rubina Dilaik in Colors TV Show Shakti's New Promo

It has been a fantastic journey and I have always been thrilled with the love and appreciation the viewers have showered on it," says Rubina. The actress returns on the Colors show next week.

