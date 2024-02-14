On Valentine’s Day, the Anupamaa fame actress Rupali Ganguly showcased her affection for her husband, sharing a touching video capturing their connection, emphasising the beauty of their unspoken understanding and mutual love. The actress, who enjoys 2.9 million followers on Instagram, shared a Reel video in which we can see her husband, Ashwin K Verma, chopping onions in the kitchen. As Rupali approaches the wash basin, casually placing a dirty plate, her attention momentarily shifts to her phone. Meanwhile, her husband swiftly begins chopping onions. Rupali Ganguly Blasts Haters for Trolling Anupamaa's Cast, Pens 'Every Actor Is Important to the Storyline'.

In a subtle yet poignant display of their unspoken connection, Rupali instinctively starts washing the plate, seamlessly synchronising their actions without uttering a word. The video was titled: “How we communicate.” The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame actress captioned the post: “Bina Bole Ek Dusre ki baat samajhna is not talent, it's love! (Understanding each other without speaking is not talent, it's love) Happy Valentine's Day @ashwinkverma.” The fans took to the comment section and wrote: “How cute is this.” One user said: “Sahi tareeka hai,” another commented: “Kitne pyaare ho aap dono.” She tied the knot with businessman Ashwin in February 2013. The couple have a son. Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly Bids Farewell to Sagar Parekh Aka Samar, Says ‘Its Heartbreaking and Emotionally Draining’ (Check Post).

View Rupali Ganguly's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Rupali is currently seen as the lead in the show Anupamaa. The show is based on the Bengali series Sreemoyee. It also stars Sudhanshu Pandey as Vanraj, Madalsa Sharma and Gaurav Khanna. It airs on Star Plus.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2024 03:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).