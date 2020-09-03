Fans of Star Plus' Saath Nibhaana Saathiya are on cloud 9 ever since it was announced that the channel is bringing back one of its most popular shows and also their longest-running ones. The promo of the show was recently released where the original lead Gopi Bahu, played by Devoleena Bhattacharjee introduced this season's lead Gehna. This was followed by news of how Devoleena will only be a part of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 for its introductory episodes. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Promo: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Makes a Comeback As Gopi Bahu And Drops A Hint About 'Gehna' (Watch Video).

And now, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's male lead Ahem Modi will also be seen in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. Yes, as per reports in Bombay Times, Mohammad Nazim will be seen reprising his role in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 as well and his character of Ahem will be of primary importance on the show. However, if Ahem will go on to stay a part or just be a part of the show for a couple of episodes, is not yet known. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Devoleena Bhattacharjee To Only Have An Extended Cameo In The Show, Makers Still Looking For Female Lead 'Gehna'.

A source close to the show makers told the daily, "Rashmi Sharma and Pawan Kumar are leaving no stone unturned to get the best of the lot on board. After Devoleena, they have now roped in Nazim. While a formal meeting is yet to be held between the actor and makers, the deal is as good as locked. Ahem is an important character, and season two will be incomplete without him. The creative team is in the process of fleshing out the graph of the character. Expect Ahem to be back, but with a twist.”

