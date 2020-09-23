Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 has been in the news for a while now and why not. The show's first season ran for almost 7 years and was a huge success. In fact, the show that aired on Star Plus in the 7 pm slot, made the slot known as the new prime time. And with the show returning to the TV screens soon from October onwards. There were initially rumours that the show will take Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's timeslot from October 3, but recently it was reported that Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 will take over Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's timeslot, once the show goes off air. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Harsh Nagar and Sneha Jain To Play the Main Leads Anant and Gehna.

And now, as per reports in India Forums, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 will be going on air from October 19, 2020 at 9 pm, which was previously the slot of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. With Yeh Rishtey.... airing its last episode on October 16, 2020. However, the report also mentioned how the reports were to be confirmed by the official parties yet. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke To Go Off-Air, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya To Replace the Shaheer Sheikh - Rhea Sharma Show.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 will see actors Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Mohammad Nazim and Rupal Patel reprise their roles of Gopi, Ahem and Kokilaben. However, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 will star actors Harsh Nagar as Anant and Sneha Jain as Gehna, who will be headlining the new show as leads.

