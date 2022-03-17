Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor talks about how he entered the field of cooking on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. He is appearing as a special guest on the show with popular chefs Kunal Kapur and Ranveer Brar. During a conversation on the show with the host Kapil Sharma, Ranveer says: "Fact of the matter is that we watched him (Sanjeev Kapoor) growing up but we don't know who he watched." Sanjeev Kapoor Trolled by Twitter Malayalis for ‘Malabar Paneer’: 6 Indian Foods That Were a Result of Fusion.

To this, Sanjeev Kapoor replies: "When I entered this field, at that time, nobody from my family had ever been to restaurants. I didn't even know what the word chef meant or how it was pronounced. In the house where I used to live, we used to order dosa, samosa, jalebi from Punjab Sweet House. The Sardarji who would cook there would make us dosas and we did not know what or who a 'chef' is."

Kunal also recalls how his grandmother would taunt him that if he did not study well, he would become a 'halwai'. And this became a reality as he is now a well-known chef. 'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

