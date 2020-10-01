The makers of the upcoming web series, Scam 1992, have released its trailer and it looks promising. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Hansal Mehta, it is based on the Indian stockbroker Harshad Shantilal Mehta, who is all also known as the Big Bull. The man is known as the superstar of BSE, “the man who single-handedly took the stock market to dizzying heights and his catastrophic downfall”, reads the description. Scam 1992: Teaser of Hansal Mehta's Web Series on Harshad Mehta and His Stock Market Scams Out Now (Watch Video).

Set in 1980s and 90s, this is one of the scam took place in Mumbai and also India’s biggest financial scams. It is based on journalist Debashis Basu and Sucheta Dalal’s book “The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away”. The scam exposed the inherent loopholes of the Indian financial systems. The web series is also set to premiere on SonyLIV from October 9. Actor Pratik Gandhi will be seen playing the titular role.

Watch The Trailer Of Scam 1992 Below:

Stockbroker Harshad Mehta, was popularly known as the ‘Amitabh Bachchan of Stock Market’. This is one of the most awaited shows that all are eagerly looking forward to. Nikhil Dwivedi, Rajat Kapoor, Lalit Parimoo, KK Raina, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satish Kaushik, Ananth Mahadevan and Sharib Hashmi among others. Let’s not forget, there’s also a film coming up based Harshad Mehta titled The Big Bull starring Abhishek Bachchan the lead role.

