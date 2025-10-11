Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 marked Amitabh Bachchan’s 83rd birthday in a truly grand way as legendary lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar and his multi-talented son Farhan Akhtar joined the megastar on the hot seat. The special episode celebrated creativity, emotion and nostalgia all while raising money for a noble cause. Amitabh Bachchan Birthday Episode on ‘KBC 17’: Javed Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar Continue Heartwarming ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ Tradition of Celebrating Big B’s Special Day (Watch Video)

Farhan Akhtar and Javed Akhtar Win INR 12.5 Lakh

Continuing KBC’s tradition of honouring Big B with iconic father-son duos, the Akhtars played the quiz game together and won INR 12.5 lakh, which they decided to donate to the Army Women Welfare Association (AWWA). The episode was filled with warmth, laughter, and heartfelt moments. During one segment, Farhan took over the host’s chair, quizzing Amitabh and Javed in a lighthearted exchange. When he asked, “A quality that you both want to steal from each other?” Javed replied with deep admiration, saying, “The quality I have seen in him, I have not found in any other person in the film industry.”

Farhan Akhtar Quizzes Big B and Javed Akhtar on ‘KBC’

In another fun moment, Farhan asked, “Who is more popular among ladies?” to which his father humorously responded, “What kind of question is this?” Before Big B could answer, Javed interrupted with his trademark wit, saying, “Don’t tell them everything,” leaving everyone in laughter. Amitabh Bachchan also shared a fond memory from his time working with Farhan on Lakshya. Reminiscing with a smile, Big B told Javed, “We have also done a film, Lakshya. He came to my room at night and said, ‘Amit uncle, are you having some problem?’ For the first time, I felt I was a novice. And this master was telling me, ‘Look son, I’ll tell you how to act.’” ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Farhan Akhtar Turns Host on ‘KBC,’ Leaves Amitabh Bachchan and Javed Akhtar in Splits With Fun Banter and Emotional Memories (Watch Video)

Watch 'KBC 17' Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Watch 'KBC 17'

The episode beautifully blended humour, nostalgia, and respect, making it one of the most memorable celebrations of KBC 17. Watch Amitabh Bachchan's birthday special episode on KBC 17 on October 10, 2025, at 9 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television and the SonyLIV app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 11, 2025 12:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).