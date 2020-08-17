Filmmaker Hansal Mehta whose name is associated with films like Omerta, City Lights and Shahid, is ready with his next masterpiece. Titled Scam 1992, the movie traces the rise and fall of stock market's Big Bull Harshad Mehta. His operation was exposed by Times of India journalist Sucheta Dalal and it eventually became a book titled The Scam, which was co-written by Sucheta Dalal and journalist Debashis Basu. Hansal Mehta’s Loving Gesture of Reading Stories for Tribal Kids Will Win Your Heart (Watch Video).

All set to release on SonyLIV, Scam 1992 stars Pratik Gandhi as Harshad Mehta and Shreya Dhanwanthary as Sucheta Dalal. The trailer sees Sucheta being tipped off and at the mention of Harshad Mehta, we get to see visuals of the enigmatic stock broker that Mehta garnered the reputation of. Vikas Dubey Encounter: Hansal Mehta to Direct Political Web-Series on The Controversial Incident.

Check Out The Trailer Below:

Actor Ajay Devgn is also producing a movie on Harshad Mehta. Titled The Big Bull, the movie stars Abhishek Bachchan and Illeana Dcruz. However, Hansal Mehta in an earlier interview did reveal that while subjects for his and Devgn's projects were the same, their approach was different, making them unique in their sense.

