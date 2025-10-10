Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan will celebrate his 83rd birthday on October 11, 2025. In keeping with the tradition on the iconic quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, which has celebrated Big B's birthday by inviting father-son duos who share ties of respect and admiration for the legend himself, this year, legendary poet Javed Akhtar and his multi-talented actor-filmmaker-singer son Farhan Akhtar take the hot seat. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Farhan Akhtar Turns Host on ‘KBC,’ Leaves Amitabh Bachchan and Javed Akhtar in Splits With Fun Banter and Emotional Memories (Watch Video).

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 17' Amitabh Bachchan Birthday Special Episode - Watch Video:

'KBC' Tradition of Father-Son Moments on Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday

It all began with a truly emotional moment on KBC 14, when Amitabh Bachchan's son Abhishek Bachchan appeared alongside his mother Jaya Bachchan on the show, making it a rare and touching family reunion on the television screens. Later, on KBC 16, audiences were delighted to see Aamir Khan grace the hot seat with his son Junaid Khan, offering a glimpse into their candid chemistry and shared reverence for Bachchan Saab. On KBC 17, Javed Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar appear together as father-son. Poetry, music, cinema, and storytelling, expect a confluence of creativity as the Akhtars reflect on their journey, their relationship, and the impact Amitabh Bachchan has had on their lives and careers. With conversations that promise wit, wisdom, and warmth, this episode is poised to be one of the most memorable yet. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: 10-Year-Old Jahnavi From Madhya Pradesh Wins Hearts, Makes Amitabh Bachchan Emotional and Takes Home INR 5 Lakh.

Javed Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar Join Amitabh Bachchan on 'KBC 17' Birthday Special Episode - See Pics:

Farhan Akhtar, Amitabh Bachchan and Javed Akhtar on 'KBC 17' (Photo Credit: Sony Entertainment Television)

Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar and Amitabh Bachchan on 'KBC 17' (Photo Credit: Sony Entertainment Television)

It is now a cherished tradition on KBC to celebrate Amitabh Bachchan, a living legend, through the artistes who have grown alongside him and some who have even had a part in his cinematic legacy. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Fourth-Grader Shauryajeet Singh’s Journey Ends in Tears After Wrong Mahabharata Answer – Can You Answer?

Watch Amitabh Bachchan's birthday special episode on KBC 17 on October 10, 2025, at 9 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television and the SonyLIV app.

