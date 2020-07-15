Vidya Balan's back to doing what she does best - acting and particularly in biopics. The actress this time plays Shakuntala Devi, a brilliant woman whose love for maths was unmatched. The film directed by Anu Menon chronicles around her life and trust Vidya to play her character with the utmost ease. The film is heading for a digital premiere and we are glad for the excitement for this outing was already sky-high. Shakuntala Devi will take you back in time when the character was just starting with her journey and waiting for a personal storm to come over. Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi, Vidyut Jammwal's Yaara, Kunal Kemmu's Lootcase - Theatre Clash Shifts To OTT As Three Movies To Come Out On July 31.

Shakuntala Devi as the name suggests revolves around the character's life, her rise in the field of mathematics and her journey to finding a place in The Guinness Book of World Records. But at the same time, it also focusses on her personal life, the fight that she fought with her personal relations and more importantly with her daughter played by Sanya Malhotra. For someone who was known for beating a computer at maths (hence called human-computer), she struggled to be a normal mother and that affected and strained her relationship with her daughter. Shakuntala Devi 90th Birth Anniversary: Here Are Some Inspirational Quotes by the ‘Human Computer’ and Math Genius.

Sanya's new avatar is impressive, she looks quite cool with her bangs. Amit Sadh plays her husband while Jisshu Sengupta plays Vidya's ex-husband. Shakuntala Devi comes across as a healthy blend of drama and comedy where Vidya will expectedly excel in every scene. We don't need to watch the movie to claim that this one's a perfect treat for all her fans and admirers.

Shakuntala Devi premieres on Amazon Prime on July 31.

