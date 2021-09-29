Simba Nagpal is a confirmed contestant who will enter Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 15 and the 25-year old is a known name in the TV industry. Nagpal has been a part of MTV Splitsvilla as well as Roadies, however, he wasn't able to win any of the shows. Simba Nagpal hails from Delhi.

Even after being part of major shows in the past, it was Rubina Dilaik, Jigyasa Singh-starrer Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki on Colors TV that made him famous. He plays the lead Virat Singh on the daily soap opposite Singh. Also, there is no such controversy and affair history attached to his name.

The actor is very close to his mother as seen in social media posts. Bigg Boss 15 confirmed contestants list includes Umar Riaz, Donal Bisht, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, and Pratik Sehajpal among others. Ahead, Salman Khan's reality show's promo has further revealed glimpses of a few contestants which hint they are Karan Kunddra, Tejasswi Prakash, and singer Afsana Khan. Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 to premiere on Colors on October 2, Saturday. You can watch the reality show on Saturday-Sunday at 9:30 pm and from Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm.

