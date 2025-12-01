Single parenting often comes wrapped in judgment, and actress Ayesha Raza Mishra doesn’t shy away from acknowledging it. Speaking about the biases single fathers continue to confront, she points out how society still struggles to accept men as primary caregivers. ‘Single Papa’ First Look Out!: Kunal Kemmu’s Decision to Adopt an Abandoned Baby Brings Chaos and Drama to the Gehlot Family in Netflix’s Upcoming Series (Watch Video).

“Social stigmas are everywhere,” Ayesha, cutting straight to the point, told IANS.

Watch ‘Single Papa’ Teaser:

“Some people think that women can't do this. Similarly, a man can't raise a child because you need a woman's touch. Actually, it's not true,” pat came the reply, from the actress, who will be seen in the show “Single Papa” on Netflix.

Ayesha argued that capability has never been gendered.

“Given a chance, a woman can do many things. And, given a chance, men can do so many things. I think there are social stigmas.”

Ayesha says it's not been held down in Single Papa like that.

“It's been more the process of a family dealing with a very unique situation and the chaos that ensues. Also, the emotional aspects of a family grappling with a situation. How, as a family, you have to get over it and come together as well. I think that's been really interesting.”

The show also stars Manoj Pahwa, Kunal Kemmu and Prajakta Koli.

The series follows Gaurav Gehlot, a lovable man-child whose emotional age can best be described as “work in progress.” His sudden decision to adopt a baby right after his divorce, leaves his family so shocked they briefly consider rebooting him. What follows is unprecedented kalesh as the Gehlots scramble to understand how a man who still misplaces his socks plans to raise a whole human.

Created and co-produced by Ishita Moitra and Neeraj Udhwani, with Shashank Khaitan as the executive producer, and directing alongside Hitesh Kewalya and Neeraj Udhwani, the series is produced by Aditya Pittie and Samar Khan under the Juggernaut Productions banner. ‘Single Papa’: Kunal Kemmu’s Adorable Dad Journey Promises Laughter, Warmth and Heartfelt Chaos on Netflix (View Poster).

Single Papa will premiere on December 12 on Netflix.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2025 01:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).