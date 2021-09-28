No Time To Die is the 25th official Bond film and Daniel Craig's final and fifth movie of the franchise. As this is going to be Craig's last Bond film there are several discussions going on for quite a long time. Produced by Eon Productions, the poster, trailer, teaser of the movie grabbed a lot of attention and so fans are waiting with bated breath for the film to release in the theatres. Earlier, the release date of No Time To Die has been postponed several times due to pandemic. No Time To Die is a multi-starrer and just in case you want to know all things about it before its release, read on. No Time To Die: Daniel Craig’s Farewell Speech After Wrapping Up the Film Is All Things Emotional.

Cast

Helmed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, No Time To Die features Daniel Craig as James Bond, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear, and Ralph Fiennes reprise their roles from previous films, with Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, and David Dencik joined the cast as new characters. No Time to Die Final Trailer Out! Daniel Craig's James Bond May Face His Biggest Foe in Rami Malek's Mysterious Safin (Watch Video).

Plot

The movie is based on James Bond, who has left active service. His peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter, an old friend from the CIA, turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Watch No Time To Die Trailer:

No Time To Die Release Date

No Time to Die premieres in Indian theatres on Thursday (September 30). Apart from India, Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Denmark, Finland are also among some other countries that will see the movie on September 30 too. The new Bond film will release in US and Canada on October 8. And, the movie will premiere at the Zurich Film Festival in Switzerland and in the UK on September 28.

How To Book No Time To Die Movie Tickets Online?

No Time To Die movie tickets can be booked via BookMyShow or Paytm for any theatre/cinema hall near you. You can also check Amazon Pay for the film's tickets.

No Time To Die Review

No Time To Die reviews aren't out yet. LatestLY will update with No Time To Die movie review soon, so Stay Tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 28, 2021 05:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).