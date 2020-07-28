The third season of the sci-fi series "Star Trek: Discovery" will start streaming from October 15, CBS All Access has announced. The new 13-episode season will see Commander Burnham (played by Sonequa Martin-Green) and the USS Discovery crew work together to save the Federation from its uncertain future, reported Variety. Amazon Renews The Boys For Season 3 Ahead of Second Season Premiere

Other returning cast members include Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, David Ajala and Michelle Yeoh. Indian actor Adil Hussain, known for films like "Life of Pi", "Hotel Salvation, and "What Will People Say", is joining the upcoming season. Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision’s Premiere on Disney+ Gets Delayed Amid COVID-19 Pandemic?

The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.