Post their wedding, Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma went for a getaway to Jim Corbett, and the actress has now opened up about the surreal and unreal experience of Uttarakhand. The couple, who have been together for over 13 years, tied the knot on March 2 in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Surbhi Chandna Gives ‘Shaadi Wala’ Pose With Husband Karan Sharma As They Promote Their Wedding Song ‘Kahani Suno’ (Watch Video).

On Tuesday, Surbhi took to Instagram and shared a string of pictures wherein the new bride can be seen flaunting her mehndi and chooda. The Naagin 5 actress is wearing a pastel blue coloured suit and is sitting on the floor and enjoying the local cuisine.

Check Out Surbhi Chandna’s Insta Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

There is a glimpse of the couple enjoying the safari and the beautiful mountainous landscape. The post is captioned: "There is so much beauty in Uttarakhand that it's unreal... Husband and I went on a getaway to Jim Corbett right after our wedding. The sweetest folks of @paatlidun.safari.lodge hosted us at their luxurious property, and the experience has been surreal..." Surbhi Chandna and Husband Karan Sharma Slay in Ultra Glam Ensembles for Their Tux Night Celebrations (View Pics).

"Seen her spending our high tea at the Kosi River and were fortunate enough to spot a Sambar deer and a few endangered birds while we sipped on coffee made by @karansharma09... What an experience... Enjoyed the property's organic produce in the form of Kumaoni thali. Also, I have been super excited through this trip cause Karan loves Safari and I haven't experienced it ever. The weather was bomb, wish we could stay longer. Visiting you'll super soon," the post added. Meanwhile, Surbhi has recently launched her rendition of the popular Pakistani song "Kahani Suno".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2024 03:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).