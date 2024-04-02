Actress Surbhi Chandna was spotted in Mumbai with her husband, Karan Sharma, promoting their wedding song, “Kahani Suno.” On Saturday, Surbhi launched her rendition of the popular Pakistani song. The dreamy varmala video of Surbhi and Karan went viral on the internet. The video featured the 'Naagin 5' actress walking down the aisle while the track “Kahani Suno” by Kaifi Khalil played in the background. Surbhi Chandna Ties the Knot! Actress Shares First Mesmerising Wedding Photos With Karan Sharma (View Pics).

The diva sang the song alongside Naman Pareek. The music composer is Yash Tiwari. The visuals show Surbhi wearing a raspberry-coloured pantsuit and pairing it with a white crop top. She flaunted her pink chooda and minimal makeup. On the other hand, Karan looked dapper in a half-sleeved black shirt and distressed denims. The paparazzi ask them to give a "Titanic" pose.

Surbhi replies, saying: "Meri nayi nayi shaadi hui hai. Mai jaldi ghar jaun, ye acha nahi lagega aapko? Kal mera ek mahina poora ho jaega," (I am newly married, and want to go home early. Tomorrow we are completing one month of marital bliss). Paps then asked the lovebirds to perform a "shaadi wala pose." The Ishqbaaaz actress replied, " Shaadi waala pose konsa hota hai? Batana jara."

Watch Surbhi Chandna And Karan Sharma Promoting Their Wedding Song

Surbhi Chandna Spotted 📸 with husband Karan Sharma and they're completing their 1 month marriage anniversary ❤️✨ #surbhichandna pic.twitter.com/kHDW9WagXr — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) April 1, 2024

She then gives a fake laugh and flaunts her wedding ring. She posed with Karan, saying, "nayi dulhan... hahaha." The song is released on the Feel Good Originals YouTube channel. The couple, who have been together for over 13 years, married on March 2 in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Meanwhile, Surbhi was last seen in the show Sherdil Shergill.

