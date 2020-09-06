Despite the Bombay High Court ruling that actors above 65-years of age can return to work amidst the pandemic, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Nattu Kaka, actor Ghanshyam Nayak will not be returning to the show for a few days. The actor has developed some health complications and has been admitted to a hospital and will be operated upon tomorrow, on September 7, 2020. It can be recalled that back when the Maharashtra Government issued the operating procedures that forbid actors above the age of 65 from returning to work on sets as they fall under the 'high-risk' category. However, looks like Nattu Kaka's return to the show will be a while. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Ghanshyam Nayak Aka Nattu Kaka Reveals His Attachment With The Show, Says 'I Wish to Take My Last Breath on the Set'.

"A few days ago, Ghanshyam sir was detected with a lump in his neck, and the doctor advised surgery. He will recuperate soon and return back to the show. Nattu kaka is one of the interesting characters in the show and people love watching him. He is a senior actor and masses enjoy his comic timing. Nattu Kaka had also expressed his wish to continue working when the government barred 65 years of age from visiting sets," a source close to the production house told Bombay Times. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sunayana Fozdar and Balvinder Singh Suri Confirm Coming on Board as Anjali Mehta and Roshan Singh Sodhi.

The source added, "The production house has extended their support to the senior actor, but it will be some time before he returns to the show." Well, you are being missed Nattu Kaka. Here's wishing the actor a speedy recovery.”

