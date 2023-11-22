EPIC ON’s debut web-series Tatlubaaz which is all set to release on the OTT platform this November has garnered enough buzz online. Featuring Dheeraj Dhoopar as the lead star, the upcoming show’s unique storyline has already gotten fans excited. The plot of the series revolves around a notorious con-man and promises to be a mixture of emotions and entertainment. Be it posters or trailer, the sneak-peek into the show has received thumbs up from fans. EPIC ON To Launch New Six Shows! From Tatlubaaz To Chill, Here’s Looking at the Upcoming Series on OTT Platform.

Now, just in case you want to know more on Tatlubaaz, then you are at the right place. Ahead of the highly anticipated show’s release, let’s check out a few key details about it below. Read on! Tatlubaaz Song ‘Haye Laggayi’: Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nargis Fakhri, Divya Agarwal Present Zesty Prelude to EPIC ON’s Riveting Conman Drama (Watch Video).

Cast - A pulp-fiction show, Tatlubaaz is produced by 9PM Films and directed by Vibhu Kashyap. The show marks OTT debut of one of the prominent stars from TV space, Dheeraj Dhoopar. The series will also see Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal, Nargis Fakhri and Zeishan Quadri playing important roles.

Watch Tatlubaaz Trailer:

Plot - Tatlubaaz revolves around the story of a con-man, who wants to live a rich and luxurious life, but finds himself in the middle of tatlubaazi (phishing) in Banaras, which is filled with loot, deceit and murder. Dheeraj Dhoopar Is True Style Icon; Check Out Pics of Tatlubaaz Star That Scream Fashion Goals!

Release Date - Tatlubaaz starring Dheeraj Dhoopar will be releasing on IN10 Media’s OTT Platform, EPIC ON. The show will arrive on streaming giant from November 25.

Review - The review of Tatlubaaz is not out yet. LatestLY will update you'll as and when review of Dheeraj Dhoopar-starrer is available online.

