Television’s heartthrob, Dheeraj Dhoopar, who is all set to star in EPIC ON’s debut series Tatlubaaz, is a charmer with exquisite sense of style. A scroll through the lad’s Instagram profile and it screams glamour. He has a good eye for fashion and is always up-to-date on the latest trends. Be it western wear or ethnic gems, Dheeraj’s style is captivating and a must try for all men out there. On the same note, let’s take a look at his distinctive fashion choices which are just wow. P.S - do take note guys! Tatlubaaz Song ‘Haye Laggayi’: Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nargis Fakhri, Divya Aggarwal Present Zesty Prelude to EPIC ON’s Riveting Conman Drama (Watch Video).

Black Never Goes Out of Fashion!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dheeraj Dhoopar (@dheerajdhoopar)

Slaying in Orange Pantsuit!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dheeraj Dhoopar (@dheerajdhoopar)

Serving Ethnic Style Inspo!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dheeraj Dhoopar (@dheerajdhoopar)

Colourful Fashion Done Right!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dheeraj Dhoopar (@dheerajdhoopar)

Rocking Black Suit Like Boss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dheeraj Dhoopar (@dheerajdhoopar)

Beachwear Style Goals!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dheeraj Dhoopar (@dheerajdhoopar)

Casual It Is!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dheeraj Dhoopar (@dheerajdhoopar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)