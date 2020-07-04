Actors Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Mathur, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Shweta Tripathi will be seen in the crime-thriller web series "The Gone Game", which has been shot during the lockdown period amid the Covid pandemic. The thriller also stars Rukhsar Rehman, Lubna Salim, Indraneil Sengupta, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya amongst others. "The Gone Game" unravels the mystery behind a death that takes place during the pandemic-imposed lockdown and changes the life of a family. It has been shot entirely from the confines of the artistes' homes, with the help of ingenious sets and limited equipment. Rasbhari: From Sexualising a Kid to Being Soft Porn, 5 Accusations Against Swara Bhasker’s Web-Series and Why They Don’t Make Sense! (Spoiler Alert)

Talking about the project, director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat said: "'The Gone Game' is an original series in every sense. Be it the storyline, the characters, or the overall visual appeal, we have tried to make it authentic while keeping the current lockdown scenario as the backdrop of the show." "It will not be wrong to say that we made it from scratch as we were working with very limited resources and shooting entirely from home. We also had to use some innovative techniques to ensure that the performances do not suffer because of the constraint of physical proximity.

We learned and unlearned many aspects from our test shoots as due to the conditions, the process was limiting, but it also gave the actors and the technicians a lot of freedom to innovate. It has been an unconventional journey and we hope that the audience will appreciate our vision," he added. The show will release on Voot Select in July.

