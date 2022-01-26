Pratik says, "He is an actor himself so its a very interesting combination of actor-director because that makes our job as an actor very easy to work with a director like him. He understands a lot of nuances he gives you free hand to experiment and improvise. "It felt as if I am working with an old colleague and that's how the equation became. This is my first ever project with him and I met him for the first time just for this project, but I will relish this relationship for a long time."
'The Great Indian Murder' has been taken from the pages of Vikas Swarup's riveting novel, Six Suspects, which revolves around the murder of the son of a high-profile minister. Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the show promises an intriguing mystery with a talented cast that includes Pratik Gandhi and Richa in the lead, along with Raghubir Yadav, Ashutosh Rana, Paoli Dam, Jatin Goswami, and Shashank Arora 'The Great Indian Murder' will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from February 4 in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali
