Matriarch Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are all set to welcome back their fans into their lives. Hulu's The Kardashian is just a month away from its premiere and the makers finally shared an exciting trailer of the show which gave us a glimpse of what's to come. While the sisters return for the new show, new mentions include Kourtney's fiance Travis Baker and Kim's boyfriend Pete Davidson. From Kylie's pregnancy to Kanye West threatening Kim, the show has it all.

Check Out The Trailer Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

