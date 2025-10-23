Popular singer-composer Tony Kakkar has made an unexpected nod to India’s payments app Paytm, in his latest chart-topping song track Coca Cola 2, the company said on Thursday. Neha Kakkar Makes a Special Tattoo for Brother Tony Kakkar, Amidst Tension With Sister Sonu Kakkar.

Coca Cola is a high-energy number that’s already making waves across social media. Known for his catchy hooks and playful lyrics, Tony blends fun, rhythm, and youthful energy into his latest release.

Watch ‘Coca Cola 2’ Song:

But, in the middle of the groove, Tony mentions Paytm, which captures the pulse of a generation constantly on the move.

Whether it’s buying a coffee, booking movie tickets, or grabbing that chilled bottle of cola, mobile payments have become second nature, and Paytm is often at the heart of those moments.

This moment also underlines the powerful extent of Paytm’s cultural and economic presence.

“From small merchants in local markets to major retail chains and national enterprises, Paytm has become an inseparable part of how India transacts, connects, and celebrates. It represents a movement towards convenience, trust, and innovation values that echo the same spirit of spontaneity and energy found in Tony Kakkar’s music,” the company said.

The fintech major is the pioneer of mobile payments, QR codes, and Soundbox, and a leading financial services distribution company that continues to shape how India pays and gets paid.

Over time, Paytm has expanded beyond payments to become an essential part of India’s digital economy, empowering small businesses, supporting entrepreneurs, and making financial services accessible to millions. Its innovations have made cashless convenience not just a habit but a way of life, touching every corner of the country. Sibling Rivalry? Singer Sonu Kakkar Breaks Ties With Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar, Says 'I Am No Longer A SISTER to the Two Talented Superstars' in Now Deleted Post on X.

“The song Coca Cola is more than a pop song; it’s a reflection of how entertainment and everyday life are now intertwined with digital ease. The Paytm mention, dropped casually by the artist, shows how naturally the brand has found its place in the rhythm of everyday India,” the company said.

