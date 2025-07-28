After entertaining fans for months, the popular cooking-based show Laughter Chefs Season 2 finally concluded with its grand finale on July 27, 2025. YouTuber and reality TV star Elvish Yadav, along with actor Karan Kundrra, lifted the winner's trophy this season. They defeated Aly Goni and Reem Shaikh in the final cooking challenge to claim victory. Laughter Chefs Season 2 was hosted by fan-favourite comedienne Bharti Singh and judged by Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. The grand finale episode was graced by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui as special guests. ‘Laughter Chefs 2’: Did Elvish Yadav CONFIRM His Wedding Date and Venue on Bharti Singh Culinary Show? (Watch Video).

Elvish Yadav and Karan Kundrra Win ‘Laughter Chefs’ Season 2

Karan Kundrra and Elvish Yadav have been announced as the winners of Laughter Chefs Season 2. Karan Kundrra, who was also a part of Season 1 of Laughter Chefs, joined the second season midway and partnered with Elvish Yadav. The announcement of the winners was made on the Instagram handle of Colours TV where a picture of the duo with their trophies was shared. The action of the post read, "Jinhone jeeti trophy aur aapka dher saara pyaar, pesh hai Laughter Chefs ki winner jodi Elvish aur Karan jinki cooking aur style dono hai dumdaar!"

Elvish Yadav and Karan Kundrra Take Home ‘Laughter Chefs 2′ Winners’ Trophies

Despite Aly Goni and Reem Shaikh having an edge in the semi-final, Elvish Yadav and Karan Kundrra staged a strong comeback to win the season. Laughter Chefs 2 was packed with unforgettable moments, surprise entries, and emotional highlights that kept viewers glued to their screens. Adding to the fun, Sudesh Lehri and Krushna Abhishek’s non-stop comedy brought an extra dose of entertainment to the show.

Karan Kundra Reflects on His Win

Talking about his victory, Karan Kundrra said, "Coming back for Season 2 turned out to be oneof the most special experiences I've had in a long time. There was a kind of ease on this set that's hard to describe - no pressure, no overthinking, just people genuinely enjoying themselves. Whats precious to me is that this journey with all its fun, flaws and flavour sends a simple but powerful message that everyone can cook and everyone should. Because, food isn't about perfection, its about connection."

Elvish Yadav After Winning ‘Laughter Chefs’ Season 2

Elvish Yadav also shared about his journey on Laughter Chefs 2 and said, "When I entered Laughter Chefs, I thought would be a fun break, a few laughs and some kitchen disasters and then back to regular life. But the show had other plans. From the very first week, it pulled me into its vibe. And when Karan and I teamed up, it was instant vibe match. I now have a very different respect for those cook regularly. What stands out for me is that my mom got to witness it all - the mistakes, the growth and the final win." ‘My Inner Systum Bounces Back Your Foul Language’: Divyanka Tripathi Shuts Down Toxic Trolls After Being Abused for Not Recognising Elvish Yadav on ‘Laughter Chefs 2’ (Watch Video).

‘Laughter Chefs 2’ Finale Promo

According to reports, the cooking reality show does not offer prize money to the winners after the finale. However, participants are paid a per-episode salary, with Krushna Abhishek, Ankita Lokhande, Elvish Yadav, and Rubina Dilaik taking home the biggest paychecks.

