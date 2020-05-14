TV Couple Smriti Khanna, Gautam Gupta to Feature in a New Song ‘Wajah’

TV Couple Smriti Khanna, Gautam Gupta (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta, who recently became parents ofa baby girl, will be soon seen together in a new single, titled "Wajah". Announcing the news, Smriti took to Instagram and wrote: "Super thrilled to share another good news with you all. @mistergautam & I are starring in a new single. Keh Gayi Sorry Teaser: Shehnaaz Gill and Jassie Gill’s Sad Melody Will Instantly Strike a Chord With You; Song Out on May 12 (Watch Video)

Post futher read "it will mesmerize you and make you miss your better half more. Here is the first look at the ballad of love. Stay Tuned!" The love song is sung by Rahul Jain. Along with it, Smriti uploaded a motion poster that shows her sharing a romantic moment with Gautam. Luv Kush Song Sequence of ‘Hum Katha Sunaye…’ From Uttar Ramayan Telecast is Making People Emotional and Nostalgic (Check Tweets)

Check Out Smriti Khanna's Instagram Post

The couple met on the sets of the TV show "Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi". "Wajah" is presented by Jackky Bhagnani's music label Jjust Music.