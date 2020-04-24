Vijayendra Kumeria On COVID-19 Lockdown: 'I Have Realised That Health Is The Most Important Thing'

Vijayendra Kumeria (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The one good thing that the on-going nation-wide lockdown has done is get families together. And while 'work is worship' for our television actors who work really hard to keep us entertained on a regular basis, given the cancelling of shoots, they get the breather that they usually don't and are getting to spend time with their families and on themselves. And one such actor, who has taken this lockdown as a means for introspection, is Naagin 4's Vijayendra Kumeria. He was last seen in Udaan. Naagin 4: Nia Sharma’s Supernatural Drama Takes the 9th Spot, Will Rashami Desai’s Entry Save the Sinking Ship?.

The actor tells us that the lockdown period has taught him a lot. "The lockdown has changed my viewpoint, I have realized that health is the most important thing which we ignore the most in our busy lives. I have also learned to enjoy my own company and how important me-time is. The two most important things that we need to learn in life are patience and waiting. We all have become very impatient and we don’t want to wait for anything. This lockdown has taught me that no matter what you think and plan, your plans will need alteration and you should be ready for it,” he says. Coronavirus: Ssharad Malhotra, Rajan Shahi, Benaifer Kohli, Vijayendra Kumeria, Television Actors and Producers Reveal Precautions Taken To Fight The COVID-19 Pandemic.

Elaborating on what he has been doing in his free time now, he says, “For me, in this quarantine time, the most important thing is to be hygienic. About grooming, I would say that I don’t take a lot of time getting ready. But I am always neat clean and presentable. I read, workout, cook and watch movies or web series. These things keep me positive and motivated.” He surely has a plan for when this period gets over. “I will get a haircut and face the camera," says the actor who has been winning over fans with his role in Naagin 4, opposite Nia Sharma and Rashami Desai.