Star Plus show Teri Meri Doriyaann will soon witness a high point drama. The show recently went on-air and it already has quite a fan following. Angad and Sahiba, enacted by Himanshi Parashar and Vijayendra Kumeria will soon have their love story moving forward.

Angad thinks that he will never cross paths with Sahiba and plans to move on in life but yet again, destiny will bring them back together as she is the only one who can make traditional art for the ritual. When he will ask her for help, Sahiba will demand passes for the function instead of money for the work. Angad agrees for the same and while she is present, Sahiba will face criticism instead of appreciation for her work.

Everyone underestimates what Sahiba can do and her skills and the family will insult her that she works only for money and it is not her passion. Sahiba will decide to leave the function after all the humiliation but it is here when Angad will stop her and will request her to continue making art work. The family will be surprised with Angad requesting Sahiba as that is not a part of his personality.

