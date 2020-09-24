Bigg Boss 13 was quite a ride, wasn't it? Thanks to its entertaining contestants, the show enjoyed some good TRP ratings while providing its loyal viewers with wholesome entertainment. From Sidharth Shukla - Shehnaaz Gill's chemistry to his fight with Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan, the show was filled with amazing and violent moments that got us happy and worried at times. But that one incident that continues to astonish us even today is from the episode when Rashami threw tea at BB 13 winner, Shukla. Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan Says She Was the Winner Without the Trophy in New Promo of Salman Khan's Show (Watch Video).

Don't you recall their ultimate fight? The one where she called Sidharth Shukla 'kachra' after throwing tea at him! This violent fight between Shukla and Rashami had upset Salman Khan so much so that he had threatened to quit the show. The episode revolved around their verbal argument, post which she threw tea at him and that infuriated Sidharth further. Their argument then got out of control and this compelled other contestants like Vikas Gupta and Shehnaaz Gill to intervene.

Rashami even yelled at Sidharth saying he has shown his 'do kaudi ki aukat' and later insulted him by saying, 'tere ghar ki auratein hongi aisi'. Salman who was visibly shocked with this entire episode then slammed Desai while asking 'what's wrong with her'. Towards the end when the actor reprimanded the actress for her behaviour, he suggested the makers to find in a replacement for him 'cos he's not interested in taking this sh**.

With Bigg Boss 14 now coming in the picture, we can't help but memorise these controversial moments from its previous season. BB 14 is slated to premiere on October 3 with Salman Khan shooting for the episode on October 1. While we have read all the rumoured names participating this season, we can't wait for the time when Khan introduces them officially. Until then, let's keep ourselves occupied with these throwback videos and instances.

