Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai team and fans can now heave a sigh of relief as three of their actors, Sachin Tyagi, Swati Chitnis and Samir Onkar who had earlier tested positive for COVID 19, and were immediately home quarantined and sent under medical guidance, took the test again and have tested negative now. The actors will complete a few more days of quarantine and resume shooting soon. Sachin Tyagi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor, Tests Positive For COVID-19.

Samir, who plays the character of Samarth Goenka in the show, says, "I am thankful to God and to all my well-wishers for their blessings and prayers because of whom I got this super speedy recovery without any damage. I had followed a required diet followed by juices, coconut water, more of salad and fruits and multivitamins. And almost every day I was getting calls from my co-actors and crew members." After Sachin Tyagi, Swati Chitnis and Samir Onkar, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actors, Test Positive For COVID-19, Production House Director's Kut Releases Statement.

He continued, "The test for the 2nd time felt like awaiting an exam’s result since I had heard from so many people that it can again come positive even after 2 or 3 weeks. So, I was just praying with my fingers crossed that it must be NEGATIVE."

The actor admits that he did have a tough time staying quarantined. “This time I had almost lost my patience because, firstly, I had no symptoms at all as it was asymptomatic or maybe by the grace of god my body has strong tolerance capacity but still I had to be at home because of COVID positive report and secondly, I was missing the shoots a lot and felt irritated sometimes because most of the cast is shooting and I am under house arrest. It was way difficult from the last lockdown when everyone was at home. My sympathy for all the COVID patients who are fighting this disease...my God give all of them the strength to fight with it," the actor revealed.

Samir was also all praises for his show producer Rajan Shahi and revealed he and other directors would constantly check-up with him and other actors for health updates. "I missed going on sets but it didn’t feel like I was forgotten at all. Rajan sir and everyone else called me almost daily and kept updating me about what was happening on the shoot. They are really like a big family for me,” concluded Samir.

