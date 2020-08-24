Unfortunate circumstances have befallen the sets of Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as three actors have tested positive for COVID-19. This evening, it was reported that actor Sachin Tyagi, who plays Manish Goenka in the show, had tested positive for COVID-19. And now, along with Sachin, actors Samir Onkar and Swati Chittnis who play Sachin's on-screen brother and mother have also tested positive for COVID-19. Sachin Tyagi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor, Tests Positive For COVID-19.

The actors along with the production house released statements. As per reports, after Sachin's reports came out positive, other cast and crew members got their tests done as well. The actors and production house Director's Kut released statements. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harsha Khandeparkar Replaces Mohena Kumari Singh as Keerti Singhania.

Sachin Tyagi, who plays Manish Goenka, said, "I have tested positive for COVID-19. In spite of all the precautions that we took, it has happened. Now I have to accept it and hope for the best. I am isolated at home and following all the health guidelines. I fell ill and went for the dengue test as all the symptoms were suggesting dengue. Dengue did come positive but so did COVID. The good part is that I am asymptomatic so no real reason to worry. I want to thank everyone for their concern and all the good wishes that have been pouring in.

Hoping for a speedy recovery and rejoining work soon. "

Actress Swati Chittnis, who plays Suhasini Goenka said, "I would like to clarify that I have tested positive with COVID-19. Luckily, I am asymptomatic and doing well, recovering fast. I have been monitoring my health from time to time. Hopefully, I will bounce back soon. Rajan Shahi is the best producer I have ever worked with and actors are well taken care of by his team.

Samir Onkar aka Samarth Goenka revealed, "For the first time in my life I feel being positive is not so cool. Luckily I am asymptotic so there are not such reactions. But I have self isolated myself and also taking care of my diet and also doing some breathing exercise. God is great, everything will be fine."

Here's the production house's statement:

Actors Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Samir Onkar, who are an integral part of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', have tested positive for COVID-19, but the three of them are asymptomatic. Due to safety reasons, they are in home quarantine. BMC had advised them for the same as they were showing no symptoms. Immediately, the entire on-crew team was isolated and tested. Four crew members have now tested positive. The BMC has been informed and the entire set has been sanitised and fumigated. Currently all of them are receiving medical attention in home quarantine. We are constantly in touch with them as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all safety and precautionary measures are adhered to.

As per reports, shooting for the show has been halted for the time being till every cast and crew member's test results come back. We wish all those who tested positive a speedy recovery.

