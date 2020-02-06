Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai February 6, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Kartik and Naira’s Romantic Anniversary Turns Tragic as Trisha’s Health Deteriorates

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai still (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In yesterday’s episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Naira suspects a foul play when Surekha hands over a huge sum of money to Luv and Kush. Later, Naira and Kartik get a complaint about Kairav from his school and get tensed. In tonight’s episode, we see Suwarna comes to Naira (Shivangi Joshi) and Manish goes to Kartik(Mohsin Khan). Manish and Suwarna try to make them understand that amid all the tension they should take care of their happiness too. They ask Kaira to celebrate their Valentine. Naira and Kartik agree with them. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai February 5, 2020, Written Update Full Episode: Naira is Suspicious of Luv and Kush, While Kartik is in For a Shock After the School Complains About Kairav.

In the hospital, the nurse sees some movement in Trisha’s hand and tells this to the doctor. The nurse asks should she inform her family but the doctor tells not now as some times in Coma some patients do move.

Naira and Kartik on the other side are happy to see that Manish has arranged a surprise for them to celebrate their Valentine’s Day. Kartik tells Naira that they should enjoy the moment leaving all the problems behind (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai title song plays in the background). They dance and get romantic.

The next morning, Naira puts her mobile on the charger. Luv and Kush see Naira’s mobile ringing and get scared. Luv receives the call. The doctor informs that Trisha is regaining consciousness. He informs Abhishek who asks the duo to reach the hospital soon. Abhishek tells Luv and Kush to erase the call history so that Naira does not come to know. Luv and Kush leave for the hospital.

In the hospital, Luv Kush and Abhishek overhear the doctor saying that Trisha will regain consciousness soon and tells that Naira is on the way. Meanwhile, Naira and Kartik is on the way and prays for the speedy recovery of Trisha. Abhishek tricks and makes the nurse leave the room leaving Trisha alone in the room. Trisha’s health deteriorates when Luv tries to talk with her and accidentally her oxygen pipes come out. Luv tries to fix the pipes and worries if something happens to her. Kush tells Luv that they should leave before anyone comes in. Naira and Kartik reach the hospital.

Naira and Kartik reach Trisha’s room and see that her health deteriorates. Trisha’s pulse goes down. The senior doctor comes and checks Trisha. Luv and Kush hide and watch them. Naira gets emotional seeing Trisha’s condition. Kush tells Luv that there is still time left and they should reveal all the truth to Kaira.

Meanwhile, Suhasini tells to Goenka’s that someone tried to harm Trisha. Kartik scolds the staff for carelessness. Kartik tells them to check the CCTV footage and find out who had come inside Trisha’s room. Meanwhile, the nurse informs Kaira that Trisha has regained her consciousness. Luv worries thinking if Trisha will expose them.

In the precap, Naira and Kartik bring Trisha home for her safety but Suhasini refuses to keep Trisha at her home.