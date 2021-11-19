Your Honour season 2 review: The second season of the Indian adaptation of Israeli show Kvodo is here. This time there are new faces in the form of Gulshan Grover and Mahie Gill. The one thing that the first season lacked which impacted its outcome was the pace. Does that improve this time? Let's find out. (This review is based on five episodes only, the other episodes will release next Friday). Your Honor Season 2 Teaser: Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill’s SonyLIV Show Brings Back More Action With Thrilling Scenes (Watch Video)

The series opens with Bishan Khosla (Jimmy) bumping off Satnam (Anuj Singh Duhan) at point blank. That makes things murkier for the judge. While his son Abeer (Pulkit Makol) languishes in jail after the events of the first season, the judge is either busy keeping Pandit's goons headed by Jagda (Zeishan Quadri) off his back or taking care of Kashi's (Varun Badola) widow Indu (Richa Pallod). Gurjot (Gulshan Grover) and Yashpreet (Mahie Gill) broker peace between Pandit's youngest son Hurman (Kunj Anand) and Bishan, asking the latter to payup money in the exchange for his life. But that doesn't go well as intended either.

Good things first, like we mentioned above, the sore point in the first season was its lax pace. At one point, it had become a task to keep up with the series. The second season thankfully learns from that mistake and keeps the momentum up. Things are happening at brisk pace which keeps your interest intact. Ishan Trivedi has Neeraj Pandey for company for the writing credits and guess that's where the pace picks up. Pandey has a knack make his movies and shows look alive. Here while he ups the momentum, he doesn't let it derail the premise. Your Honor Review: Jimmy Sheirgill’s Web-Series Is Intriguing but Suffers From a Passable Execution

Yet again, the Haryana-UP-Punjab belt works wonders for the series. It manages to capture the nuances of this region. Despite a lot of Punjabi, it doesn't come across as jarring at all. Bishan's vulnerability is intact which is such a relief. It adds such character to the narrative when he tries to not just help his son but also himself and Indu in ways only he is aware of. More often than one, sequels get the character progression all wrong. Luckily, that doesn't happen here.

What bothers here is that unlike the first season, the second one doesn't really have any heightened moments. Scenes are seamless for sure but doesn't evoke any emotion from you. So many parallel stories are being weaved here which doesn't really add up to any great finish. A few scenes don't make any sense either like why Indu went to a deserted place to pray when she is aware she being followed? Or why didn't anybody know till Bishan confessed to killing Satnam that it was him? His face wasn't even covered.

Yet again the relationships between people lack warmth or effectiveness. Bishan and Abeer's conversation still doesn't connect with you while his hallucinations seem forced. Even Bishan's defense to keep secrets hidden are weak. Gulshan Grover's role of Gurjot seems like an extension of the multiple villain roles he did in movies. He hardly gets enough space to explain his purpose in the script.

Performances are decent. Jimmy shines yet again with his control over the character's mannerisms. Mita Vashisht is striking just like the previous season while Richa Pallod nails her act. Gulshan Grover is the usual while Mahie Gill is yet to show her claws. Probably her role might get meatier and interesting. In this season, it is highly limited.

Final Thoughts

Your Honour season 2 is an upgrade over its predecessor in terms of picking up speed. Otherwise, it doesn't really offer much to write home about. Your Honour season 2 streams on SonyLIV.

Rating: 2.0

