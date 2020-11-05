Eversince Yuvika Chaudhary posted her Karwa Chauth celebration pictures and videos, there have been rumours that the lady is all set to welcome her first child with husband and Roadies mentor Prince Narula. However, in a conversation with ETimes TV, the pretty lady has denied the rumours and said that she obviously wants a baby but just not now. Yuvika Chaudhary Birthday Special: The Girl Next Door With a Cute Smile Is Also a Modest Fashionista!.

"I am not pregnant. I had just recovered from COVID-19 when I was rushed to a hospital for dengue. I have not even fully recovered and I am certainly amused by the false rumours," said Yuvika. Well, all these rumours were a result of a lose anarkali dress that Yuvika was wearing for an Instagram video. Prince Narula and Wife Yuvika Chaudhary Suffer From 'Viral', Former Shares Pic From The Hospital.

She went on to say, "There is no actual baby bump. Plus I love the design of the dupatta I was wearing, and hence had pulled it down longer a bit, which again must have made the people do their share of conjectures. Why are there so many questions after marriage about one's pregnancy? And for all you know, the baby whispers about me might have further gained ground because nowadays many actors are in the family way or have had a kid, ek season sa chal raha hai."

Yuvika also revealed that both Prince and herself are still recovering from their recent illness and hospitalisations, "It will take me a few more days to recover completely. Ditto for Prince, who also had COVID-19 and dengue. There are so many moments almost every day when I feel very fresh and suddenly start feeling weak." "It will happen when it is supposed to happen, but later," Yuvika concluded.

