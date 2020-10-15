Prince Narula and wife Yuvika Chadhary have been diagnosed with viral. The reality TV show star confirmed the same through his Instagram post. In this post, he shared a picture of himself and Yuvika, sharing a hug. Along with that, he wrote in the caption that members of his family including these two are taking treatment for this viral disease. Roadies Revolution 17: Gang Members To Be Divided Into 2 Teams - Underdogs Vs Favorites.

In the post, he wrote, "We will be fine soon @yuvikachaudhary or di @narulageetika @rishavchhabraa and dad #waheguru #jaisaiji We all r suffering from viral And yesss jo bhe Chandigarh ya mohali ke side hai main batana chahu ga ye jo viral hai its in the air and ye bhttt worst hai agar kise ek ko bhe hua toh apke ghar main sab ko ho jai ga and its very painfull so plz maskkk phen k rakhna or bahar ka khana mat khana." Check out the post below.

Yuvika and Prince

We hope that the couple comes out feeling healthier and stronger from this ailment. During the ongoing situation of pandemic, one needs to be home to be safe and sound!

