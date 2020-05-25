Two of Karan Johar's Household Staff Test Positive for COVID-19, Filmmaker and His Family Test Negative

Karan Johar (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Karan Johar's day was not all about celebrating is his birthday. In fact, for the ace filmmaker, this might be the tensest birthday that must have made him fear for his family's well being. Karan has revealed that two members of his household staff have tested positive for COVID-19. The disease has claimed almost 1000 lives in Mumbai. The number of infected patients in the city has crossed 30,000. Union Minister Smriti Irani Lauds Sonu Sood For His Act of Kindness As He Continues to Help Migrant Workers Amid COVID-19 Crisis (View Tweet).

Karan revealed the information to the press through a statement. He said, "I'd like to inform you that 2 members of our household staff have tested positive for Covid-19. As soon as the symptoms were detected, they were put under quarantine in a section of our building. The BMC was informed immediately, and the building has been fumigated and sterilised by them as per the norms."

Karan has added the rest of the members of the family and staff have not shown any symptoms and are all safe. "We have all taken the swab test this morning and have tested negative, but will remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days for the safety of everyone around us," Janhvi Kapoor’s House Help Tests Positive for COVID-19; Actress Says ‘Staying at Home the Best Solution’.

"We will also ensure that the best treatment and care is provided to them during the illness, and we're sure that they will be fighting fit soon," Karan's statement further read.

"These are difficult times but by staying in our homes and taking the right precautions, there is no doubt in my mind that we can defeat this virus," Karaj concluded.

Earlier, more than two members of the household staff at Janhvi Kapoor's house had also tested positive. "Staying at home is still the best solution we have. Stay safe everyone," wrote Janhvi on Instagram.