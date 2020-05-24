Union Minister Smriti Irani Lauds Sonu Sood For His Act of Kindness As He Continues to Help Migrant Workers Amid COVID-19 Crisis (View Tweet)

Smriti Irani, Sonu Sood (Photo Credits: ANI, Insta)

Bollywood actor, Sonu Sood has turned into this real-life superhero for many in need amid the COVID-19 crisis, as the star has been helping numerous migrant workers reach their hometown. This good deed by the Dabangg actor is not a cakewalk and his Ghar Bhejo initiative is surely bringing smiles on the faces of many. While Sood has been getting praised by netizens and his fraternity friends a lot, this time he has got a special mention by the former actor, Smriti Irani. The politician took to Twitter and lauded Sonu's attempt for arranging buses for migrants to go back home. Michelin Star Chef Vikas Khanna Names a Dish After Sonu Sood for All His Valiant Efforts Amid COVID-19 Pandemic and Their Inspiring Twitter Talk Needs Your Attention ASAP!

The Union Minister for Textiles and Women & Child Development posted an appreciation tweet in favour of the actor. Smriti responded to a post from Sonu's Twitter timeline wherein the actor told a netizen that there is no need to walk home as he will arrange a travel for him soon. Hailing his deed, Irani in her tweet mentioned how she has known Sonu for two decades, but the 'kindness' he has shown by helping the one in needs amid the pandemic makes her feel proud. Sonu Sood Recites a Self-Written Poem Dedicated to the Real Heroes of the Nation Battling COVID-19 (Watch Video).

Check Out Smriti Irani's Tweet Below:

I’ve had the privilege of knowing you as a professional colleague for over 2 decades now @SonuSood & celebrated your rise as an actor ;but the kindness you have displayed in these challenging times makes me prouder still 🙏thank you for helping those in need🙏🙏 https://t.co/JcpoZRIr8M — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 24, 2020

Well for the uninitiated, Sood has been grabbing headlines for all the good reasons from quite a long time. The man has till now arranged travel for 350 migrants to reach their hometown Karnataka from Mumbai. That's not it, as he also helped Uttar Pradesh and Bihar migrant workers. As they say, a grim situation proves, who is a real hero and Sonu Sood surely is a maseeha. Stay tuned!