Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, whose streaming documentary Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous has been receiving a lot of positive response, is a man in love. The rapper recently sat for a chat with comedians Tanmay Bhat, Rohan Joshi and Aaditya Kulshreshth. During the promotional video, Honey Singh said that he is madly in love. He said, “I've done a lot of crazy things. I've done extreme things. I mean, I've done anything extreme in my life. I'm in a relationship”. ‘Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous’ Review: Strictly for Fans of the Controversial Rapper!

He then shared that finding love while being surrounded by glamour is very tricky because it becomes difficult to gauge if the person has fallen in love with him as a person or it’s his aura that they have fallen for. He went on to share that he sometimes did not tell who he really is to the girls that he got romantically involved with, and would not tell them his real name. It got to a point where his team would get confused as to what name should be used on his boarding pass. However, the rapper confirmed that he is in a relationship.

Meanwhile, his Netflix documentary chronicles his meteoric rise to fame to his sudden disappearance and subsequent struggles, and his comeback to mainstream music. Earlier, Honey shared that although he hasn’t spoken with Karan in a long time, he used to speak with his manager, and mistook him to be Karan for straight two years until he discussed the technicalities of a song.

He said on The Bombay Journey, “I haven't talked to Karan. I used to talk to him on the phone for a long time then I came to know later that he is not Karan, he is his manager. I was like, ‘what's going on?’ I kept talking to him for 2 years. He even sent me a song. And you won't believe it, he wrote the song ‘Mexico’ for me, and he wanted me to sing it. So I said, ‘Yes, the song is good’”. ‘Yo Yo Honey Singh - Famous’ Trailer: Rapper Opens Up About His Rise, Fall and Comeback in New Netflix Docu-Film (Watch Video).

“I told him that, ‘There are some things I want to discuss with you. I want to make some changes’. Then the guy refused to speak on the technical issue. Then I said, why isn't he speaking about technical things. Then after a long time, he told me that ‘I am Karan’s manager. Sorry. I shouldn't have said that’. I told him, ‘What will you do by saying sorry? What is this?’ Then I talked to a few days ago in person when Alfaz made me talk to him. I asked Alfaz if he is actually Karan, and he assured me that he is in fact Karan Aujla”, he added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2024 09:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).