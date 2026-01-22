Paris, January 22: Ubisoft has announced a massive organizational overhaul that includes the cancellation of six video game projects and the closure of two international studios. In an effort to "reclaim creative leadership," the French publisher confirmed that the long-troubled Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake is officially dead, alongside three new intellectual properties and a mobile title. The company also revealed a delay for seven additional games and the implementation of a strict five-day in-office work mandate for its global staff.

The restructuring follows a thorough portfolio review conducted over the last two months as Ubisoft grapples with what Chief Financial Officer Frederick Duguet described as a "never-before-seen level of competition." As part of the strategy, Ubisoft Stockholm and the mobile-focused Ubisoft Halifax have been shut down completely. These moves accompany further layoffs and "rightsizing" at offices in Abu Dhabi, RedLynx, and Massive Entertainment, as the publisher shifts its focus toward large-scale open-world adventures and live-service experiences. Layoffs Due to AI: Artificial Intelligence Impacting Global Labour Market ‘Like a Tsunami’ Amid Mounting Job Loss Fears in Employees in 2026.

Ubisoft Project Cancellations and Delays

Among the six scrapped projects, the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake is the only title publicly named, marking the end of a development cycle that saw the game rebooted and shifted between multiple studios since 2020. Ubisoft has also pushed back seven other titles, including an unannounced project—widely speculated to be an Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag remaster—which is now expected to arrive in the 2027 financial year. The company cited a need for "enhanced quality benchmarks" as the primary reason for the extensive delays.

Ubisoft Creative Houses Restructure Details

To streamline its future production, Ubisoft is reorganizing its global teams into five distinct "Creative Houses" that will operate as independent business units. Each house is responsible for specific genres and franchises, aiming for faster decision-making and better financial accountability. Layoffs 2026: Goldman Sachs Predicts Fresh Wave of AI-Driven Job Cuts Amid Global Tech Adoption; Firms To Reduce Headcounts.

Vantage Studios: Focuses on the "big three" brands: Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six.

Creative House 2: Dedicated to shooters, including The Division, Ghost Recon, and Splinter Cell.

Creative House 3: Manages live experiences like For Honor, The Crew, and Skull & Bones.

Creative House 4: Concentrates on narrative and fantasy titles, including Anno, Rayman, and the still-in-development Beyond Good & Evil 2.

Creative House 5: Handles casual and family gaming, such as Just Dance and Uno.

Ubisoft Financial Outlook 2026

The financial impact of this reset is substantial, with Ubisoft scrapping its previous guidance for the year. The company now expects net bookings of approximately EUR 1.5 billion (approx. INR 1,36,000 crore), down by roughly EUR 330 million (approx. INR 30,000 crore) from earlier projections. This reduction reflects the immediate costs of game cancellations and the strategic decision to postpone certain partnerships as the company transition to its new operating model.

