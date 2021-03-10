New Delhi, March 10: The Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2021 was declared by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday. Candidates seeking a commission as Flying Officer in the IAF can check the result on the official website - afcat.cdac.in. The AFACT 1 exam was conducted in February 21, 22 and 23. AFCAT (2) 2020 Exam Postponed to October.

Candidates, who have cleared the exam, will now have to appear for the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview at AFSB- Dehradun or Varanasi. After clearing the SSB, a medical examination will be conducted. The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks in the AFCAT exam and the interview. Air Force Day 2020: Know Date, History And Significance of Founding Day of IAF.

Here Are Steps to Check The Result:

Candidates are required to visit the official website at afcat.cdac.in.

Click on the link to check AFCAT results 2021

After a new page appears on the display screen, enter your login credentials.

The AFCAT result 2021 will be displayed.

Candidates can download the result and take its print out for future reference.

Candidates named in the merit list will undergo training at Air Force Academy at Dundigal. On the completion of the training, they will join the force as Flying Officer. Candidates, who want to join the IAF, can also give CS exam. While, there is also a direct entry system for students of technical courses and the NCC special entry scheme.

