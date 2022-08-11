Amaravati, Aug 11: In a shocking incident, a woman in Andhra Pradesh killed her sister's daughter-in-law and reached the police station with her severed head to surrender.

Subbamma along with her relatives brutally murdered Vasundhara (35) after inviting her for lunch. She then cut the head of the victim and went to the Rayachoti police station, about six kilometres away, with the severed head to surrender.

The police were shocked to see the woman reaching the police station with the severed head in a polythene bag. The heinous crime sent shock waves across the town.

The police rushed to the scene of the crime and shifted the torso along with the severed head to the government hospital for autopsy.

The police suspect that domestic problems and property dispute led to the ghastly murder.

A police officer said they have registered a case and are trying to identify and nab the others involved in the crime.

