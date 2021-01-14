Army Day is celebrated every year on January 15. The Army Day is celebrated in recognition of Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa (then a Lieutenant General) taking over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher on January 15, 1949. Field Marshal Cariappa was the first Indian C-o-C of the Army. Army Day 2021 will be celebrated on Friday. Army Day 2021: Jawans Perform Full Dress Rehearsal at Delhi Cantonment Ahead of Army Day Celebrations.

The Army Day is celebrated every year at all Army Command headquarters. On the occasion of the Army Day, a special parade is organised every year at the Cariappa Parade Ground of Delhi Cantonment. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) is the reviewing officer of the Parade. The COAS, a four-star general, commands the Indian Army, while the President of India is the supreme commander of the Indian Army. Army Day 2021 Date, History & Significance: Ahead of 73rd Indian Army Day, Know All About the Day Celebrated in Recognition of Field Marshal KM Cariappa.

Here Are Interesting Facts About The Indian Army:

The Indian Army was founded in 1776 by the British East India Company.

The Indian Army is the fourth largest Army of the world after the United States, Russia and China.

Till now, only two officers – Sam Manekshaw and KM Cariappa have been conferred with the rank of field marshal, a five-star rank, which is a ceremonial position.

Post-independence, the Indian Army had four military confrontations with Pakistan, including the 1965 and 1971 wars and one war with China in 1962.

The Indian Army has the credit of accepting the largest military surrender in the world after around 93,000 Pakistani soldiers put down their weapons in 1971.

Till now, 21 Param Vir Chakra’s, the highest wartime gallantry award, to the Indian Army personnel.

The Indian Army is one of the Largest contributors to the United Nations Peace-Keeping Mission.

The Indian Army is never involved in any military coup.

“The President’s Bodyguards” is the oldest regiment of the Indian Army.

The Indian Army also launched Operation Vijay to liberate Goa, Daman and Diu from Portugal in 1961. There are over 12 lakh personnel serving in the force. On Army Day, the force pays tribute to those soldiers who laid down their lives in protecting the sovereignty of our country.

