New Delhi, Jan 14: From aerial maneuvers to motorcycle routines, jawans on Monday performed a full dress rehearsal at Delhi Cantonment here ahead of the Army Day celebrations, officials said.

Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year to mark Lt Gen K M Carriappa taking over as commander-in-chief of the Indian Army in 1949 from General Francis Butcher, the last British commander-in-chief of India. Carriappa later became a field marshal. Army Day 2021 Date, History & Significance: Ahead of 73rd Indian Army Day, Know All About the Day Celebrated in Recognition of Field Marshal KM Cariappa.

In Delhi Cantonment, jawans performed a full dress rehearsal, which included various routines, including aerial manoeuvres and motorcycle stunts, officials said. Army Day 2021 Wishes and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, Facebook Messages and GIFs to Honour the Jawans of Indian Army.

Army Day also pays respects to soldiers who have sacrificed their lives to safeguard the country and its citizens.

