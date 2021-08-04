Patna August 4: The admit card for Bihar B.Ed. CET 2021 exam has been released by the Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) on Wednesday. Candidates who have applied for Common Entrance Test (CET) for admissions into B. Ed courses and Shikha Shastri in Bihar can download the admit card from the official website bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in. CAT 2021: Registrations Begin Today, Candidates Can Apply Online at iimcat.ac.in.

The Bihar B.Ed. 2021 is scheduled to be held on August 13 from 11 am to 1 pm. The examination will be held at various centres across the state, including Chapra, Darbhanga, Gaya, Hajipur and Muzaffarpur. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for further details about the examination. NEST 2021 Admit Card Released At Official Website nestexam.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

Here Are Steps to Download The Admit Card:

Candidates are required to visit the official website of the university bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.

Click on the links “Login to Download admit card” or “download admit card with application form number”.

Enter your login credentials.

The Bihar B.Ed. admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the hall ticket and take its printout for further use.

Admit card contains important details, including reporting time, name and address of the centre and other information regarding an exam. Notably, the Bihar B.Ed. CET 2021 exam was earlier scheduled to take place on April 11. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was postponed to August 13.

