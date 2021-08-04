New Delhi, August 4: The much-waited registration process for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 began on Wednesday. Aspirants can visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in to apply for the examination. The last date to apply for the same is September 15, 2021. CAT 2021 is schedules to be conducted on November 28 in three sessions and the candidates will be able to download the admit card for the same from the official website from October 27, 2021. CAT 2021: Exam Date Announced, Registration to Begin on August 4; Check Important Details.

A registration fee of Rs 1,100 for SC, ST and PwD candidates and Rs 2,200 for other candidates will be payable. According to the official notification, the scores for Common Admission Test 2021 will likely be declared by the second week of January, 2022. Aspirants can visit the official website, register themselves and fill the application form. Scroll down to know how to apply for CAT 2021. Maharashtra TET 2021 Registration Begins Today, Students Can Apply Online at mahatet.in.

Here is How To Apply For CAT 2021:

Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in

Cick on 'New Registration' tab on the home page to register yourself.

If you are already registered, click on Login

Submit the application form are filling it completely and make online payment

Download the application form and take a print out for future references.

The Indian Institute of Managements conduct Common Admission Test (CAT) as a prerequisite for admission to various management programmes of offered by the institutions.It is a highly sought after exam for students wanting to pursue post graduate business and other management courses. Candidates are advised to contact the relevant authorities in case of any queries or discrepancies.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2021 11:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).