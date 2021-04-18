Srinagar, April 18: With Jammu and Kashmir logging 1,526 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, authorities ordered closure of all universities, colleges and schools in the Union Territory till May 15. Jammu and Kashmir Police Chief Dilbag Singh, Wife Test Positive for COVID-19.

An order issued by the Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation Department said, that after an overall assessment of the situation pertaining to the spread of Covid-19 in J&K, it has been decided that all universities, colleges and schools shall remain closed till May 15 for imparting on-campus/in person education to the students. Schools in Jammu and Kashmir To Remain Shut From Tomorrow After COVID-19 Resurgence.

The order further restricts the presence of mourners at funerals to 20, 50 for all kinds of gatherings at indoor venues and 100 for all kinds of gatherings at outdoor venues. The number of active cases crossed 11,000 on Sunday after 1,526 new cases came to light and six deaths were reported in 24 hours.

