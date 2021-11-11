The nation is celebrating the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to commemorate 75 years of Independence. On this occasion, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minster of Civil Aviation today dedicated eGCA, the e-governance platform in Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to the nation. At this occasion, Secretary, Civil Aviation Shri Rajiv Bansal, Director General of Civil Aviation Shri Arun Kumar and eminent members of the civil aviation industry were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Scindia said that adopting the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister of Digital India, DGCA has implemented its e-governance platform eGCA. The project has been aimed at automation of the processes and functions of DGCA, with 99 services covering about 70% of the DGCA work being implemented in the initial phases, and 198 services to be covered in other phases. He said that this Single window platform will bring in bring in monumental change- eliminating operational inefficiencies, minimizing personal interaction, improving regulatory reporting, enhancing transparency and increasing productivity. He lauded the DGCA for ushering in a paradigm shift from restrictive regulation to constructive collaboration. The Minister said that we have just begun, journey is not yet over, and soon there will be a review to understand as to how the customers have benefitted from this transformation, and what more needs to be done. Shri Scindia said that ours is a responsive government, which, under the leadership of Shri Narendra Modi, converted the adversity of pandemic time into an opportunity.

The project will provide a strong base for IT infrastructure and service delivery framework. The e-platform provides an end-to-end solution including various software applications, connectivity with all the regional offices, a ‘portal’ for dissemination of information and for providing online and speedy service delivery in a secure environment. The project would enhance the efficiency of the various services provided by the DGCA and would ensure transparency and accountability in all DGCA functions.The project has been implemented with TCS as Service Provider and PWC as Project Management Consultant.

During the launch, Union Minister of Civil Aviation also unveiled a case study ‘DGCA takes off on a digital flight’, which captures the journey of DGCA through the implementation of the eGCA. The challenges that DGCA faced and the measures taken to address these through the eGCA platform have been incorporated in this case study.

The services provided to various DGCA stakeholders such as Pilots, Aircraft Maintenance Engineers, Air Traffic Controllers, Air Operators, Airport Operators, Flying Training Organizations, Maintenance and Design organizations etc. are now available on the eGCA online. The applicants would now be able to apply for various services and upload their documents online. The applications would be processed by DGCA Officials and approvals and licenses would be issued online. Mobile app has also been launched for Pilots and Aircraft Maintenance Engineers to view their profiles and update their data on the go.

The eGCA initiative is a milestone in the digital transformation journey of DGCA and would enrich the experience of its stakeholders. For DGCA, it is astep in the direction of ‘ease of doing business’. This digital transformation would bring a significant value addition to the safety regulatory framework of DGCA.

